39 students to be honored at “Women of Color” tribute
Recognizing the focus and ambition it takes to be successful academic achievers and community contributors, the A Tribute to Women of Color, Inc. (ATWOC) organization will honor the work of 39 young men and women from across the county at its 25th annual awards luncheon on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
More than 140 students applied for this year’s Future Leader Awards, which are designed to encourage and inspire high school students with minority heritage who show potential to continue their roles as student leaders.
A variety of monetary gifts from community organizations and private donors will be revealed at the luncheon. All awards are worth at least $500.
This year’s A Tribute to Women of Color Future Leader Award recipients are:
- Edwin Flores-Bonilla, Annapolis High School
- Champagne Hunt, Annapolis High School
- Cortney McAuliffe, Annapolis High School
- Karl Pindell, Annapolis High School
- Tyson Queen, Annapolis High School
- Alana Queene, Annapolis High School
- Arthur Slade, Annapolis High School
- My’kel Tucker, Annapolis High School
- Jamar Turner, Annapolis High School
- Kory Wells, Annapolis High School
- Kacy Workman, Annapolis High School
- Isaiah Freeman, Arundel High School
- Thanaa Ilupeju, Arundel High School
- Urisha Kreem, Arundel High School
- Jordan Troutman, Arundel High School
- Michelle Bharath, Broadneck High School
- Ava Porter, Broadneck High School
- Kayla Bates, Chesapeake High School
- Alyssa Whitaker, Glen Burnie High School
- Carolyn Williams, Glen Burnie High School
- Maryssa Hardy, Meade High School
- Jalen Ralph, Meade High School
- David Shaw, Meade High School
- Trené Smoot, Meade High School
- Kori Whiteside, Meade High School
- Richard Ojuri, North County High School
- Immanuel Patton, North County High School
- Isaac Ward, North County High School
- Muhammad Butt, Northeast High School
- Mason Owens, Northeast High School
- Kai Samuels, Northeast High School
- Lucy Zhang, Northeast High School
- Darryl Gaines, Old Mill High School
- Brandi Hall, Old Mill High School
- Kimberly Hubscher, Old Mill High School
- Morgan Mott, Old Mill High School
- Shayla Parker, Old Mill High School
- Cayman Pearsall, Old Mill High School
- Kira Wade, Severna Park High School
The luncheon also honors women called “unsung heroines” who have significantly created social change through their efforts.
