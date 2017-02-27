39 students to be honored at “Women of Color” tribute

Recognizing the focus and ambition it takes to be successful academic achievers and community contributors, the A Tribute to Women of Color, Inc. (ATWOC) organization will honor the work of 39 young men and women from across the county at its 25th annual awards luncheon on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

More than 140 students applied for this year’s Future Leader Awards, which are designed to encourage and inspire high school students with minority heritage who show potential to continue their roles as student leaders.

A variety of monetary gifts from community organizations and private donors will be revealed at the luncheon. All awards are worth at least $500.

This year’s A Tribute to Women of Color Future Leader Award recipients are:

Edwin Flores-Bonilla, Annapolis High School

Champagne Hunt, Annapolis High School

Cortney McAuliffe, Annapolis High School

Karl Pindell, Annapolis High School

Tyson Queen, Annapolis High School

Alana Queene, Annapolis High School

Arthur Slade, Annapolis High School

My’kel Tucker, Annapolis High School

Jamar Turner, Annapolis High School

Kory Wells, Annapolis High School

Kacy Workman, Annapolis High School

Isaiah Freeman, Arundel High School

Thanaa Ilupeju, Arundel High School

Urisha Kreem, Arundel High School

Jordan Troutman, Arundel High School

Michelle Bharath, Broadneck High School

Ava Porter, Broadneck High School

Kayla Bates, Chesapeake High School

Alyssa Whitaker, Glen Burnie High School

Carolyn Williams, Glen Burnie High School

Maryssa Hardy, Meade High School

Jalen Ralph, Meade High School

David Shaw, Meade High School

Trené Smoot, Meade High School

Kori Whiteside, Meade High School

Richard Ojuri, North County High School

Immanuel Patton, North County High School

Isaac Ward, North County High School

Muhammad Butt, Northeast High School

Mason Owens, Northeast High School

Kai Samuels, Northeast High School

Lucy Zhang, Northeast High School

Darryl Gaines, Old Mill High School

Brandi Hall, Old Mill High School

Kimberly Hubscher, Old Mill High School

Morgan Mott, Old Mill High School

Shayla Parker, Old Mill High School

Cayman Pearsall, Old Mill High School

Kira Wade, Severna Park High School

The luncheon also honors women called “unsung heroines” who have significantly created social change through their efforts.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS