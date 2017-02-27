333 Coffeehouse presents Lulu’s Fate

The 333 Coffeehouse, Annapolis’ monthly listening space for folk and acoustic music, is pleased to present Lulu’s Fate.

Admission: $12 (students, senior citizens and members $10).

Why Lulu?

Strong-willed, self-reliant, independent and self-assured, Lulu shows up in the lyrics of many southern traditional songs. Her strength is drawn from the strength of her culture. Lulu’s Fate wishes to honor her and to escort her into the 21st century – for her fate, in part, lies in the present.

Lulu’s Fate is Tom Espinola (mandolin, guitar, vocals), Kristen Jones (cello, vocals) and Kara Bolling (vocals). The trio focuses on traditional American music – primarily southern Appalachian and string band music, plus a scattering of gospel, country blues and swing. Original instrumental tunes and songs are also brought into the mix. Their sound is stripped-down and soulful, driven by the interplay between Espinola’s virtuosic picking and Jones’ sweet cello, and illuminated by three-part vocal harmonies.

Lulu’s Fate is based in the Washington DC metro area and has performed at the Takoma Park Folk Festival, Washington Folk Festival, Kingman Island Bluegrass & Folk Festival, Institute of Musical Traditions and numerous coffeehouses and house concerts throughout the area.

In 2016 Lulu’s Fate released their first full-length CD, The Cowpalace Sessions. Produced by Tom Espinola, it shows off their repertoire of traditional American songs and Appalachian tunes, leavened with a few original instrumentals. The trio’s debut 8-track EP, The Blackest Crow, won the 2014 Wammie (Washington Area Music Award) for “Best Debut Recording.”

Now in its 25th year, the 333 Coffeehouse is an acoustic concert series held the third Friday of the month at the Annapolis Friends Meeting House. It features traditional folk performers and songwriters. 333 is listener-centered, volunteer powered, non-profit, and smoke- and alcohol-free. Inexpensive hot and cold beverages, desserts and snacks are offered. With an intimate performance space and a modest admission price, 333 is a terrific entertainment value.

333 is a program of the Annapolis Traditional Dance Society, an Annapolis 501(c)(3) non-profit supporting tradition-based music and dance.

Event: 333 Coffeehouse concert

Who: Lulu’s Fate

When: Friday, April 21, 2017, 7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)

Where: Annapolis Friends Meeting House

351 DuBois Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401 (off N. Bestgate Rd)

