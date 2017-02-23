31 students to participate in 29th Annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee

Nineteen public school students, 10 private school students, and two home-schooled students will vie to become the champion of the 29th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee on February 25, 2017. The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Carol S. Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

The county bee is a partnership of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation. This year’s event sponsor is M&T Bank. The champion sponsor for this year is Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and the bee’s media partner is Capital Gazette Communications.

The champion of the county bee wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. There will be other prizes for the county’s top spellers, including monetary awards from the 21st Century Education Foundation as well as reference books and gift items from Merriam-Webster, Bowie Baysox, Medieval Times, Daly Computers, Barnes and Noblel, the AACPS STEM Office, and HALO.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a not-for-profit educational promotion sponsored by The E.W. Scripps Company in conjunction with businesses and community organizations around the world. Each sponsor organizes a spelling bee program in its community with the cooperation of area school officials: private, charter, parochial, public, and home schools.

Participants in this year’s bee, listed in order of the school they represent, are: