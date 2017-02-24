2017 Annapolis Arts & Wine Festival slated for June 10th and 11th

New name. New look. Same great festival. Formerly the Annapolis Arts, Crafts, and Wine Festival, the 2017 Annapolis Arts & Wine Festival, June 10 and 11 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is back for its eighth year with a whole new festival experience planned. This year, the event’s management company, City Dock Productions, has partnered with the Symmetry Agency – a local boutique marketing group – to help revamp the overall experience while also partnering with local organizations to enhance the well-known event.

In conjunction with the the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, the festival will bring in new features such as an artist pavilion, two live murals created on site with the help of children attendees, a food truck rodeo, and live music. Ten local artists will be showcased in the artist pavilion creating artwork throughout the event, illustrating a wide range of disciplines and the great talent present in the area. As in previous years, hundreds of local artisan vendors will also be in attendance showcasing their work.

“We’re extremely excited to be a part of this great event in 2017”, said Ben Isenberg of the Symmetry Agency. “With our office located in the heart of the Annapolis Arts District, helping to promote the diversity and depth of the art community in the city and throughout the region is something we are thrilled about.”

Now in its eighth year, the festival plans to continue to build on its previous success. Partnerships with art organizations such as Maryland Federation of Art, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, FINart, Future History Now, and the Annapolis Arts and Design Districts, will allow this year’s festival to spotlight the incredible capacity of the area’s arts communities. Maryland wineries will once again play a major role in highlighting the many different wines offered in Maryland, while the Maryland Mobile Food Vending Association will host the newly-added food truck rodeo with ten trucks set to be at the festival. Naptown Music will round out the festival by managing the live music stage showcasing local musicians through the two-day event.

More information on how to be part of the event or purchase tickets can be found at www.AnnapolisArtsAndWineFestival.com.

