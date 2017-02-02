2 workers killed in separate workforce accidents

Workers at two different job sites in the county suffered fatal injuries as a result of accidents Tuesday morning.

In the first incident, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway South around 7:30 a.m. for the report of a tree falling on a worker. A male estimated to be in his 20’s was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics.

The second incident occurred less than two hours later in the 2600 block of Claibourne Road. Firefighters responded for the report of a person who had fallen approximately 30 feet from a tree around 9:10 a.m. Paramedics declared a male estimated to be in his 20s declared deceased on the scene.

The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of both incidents for possible investigation.

Source : AACOFD

