10,000 pounds of food collected during the Queen of all Food Drives

Annapolis’ favorite sightseeing boat, Watermark’s Harbor Queen ended her 45th season of cruising with a splash and bearing gifts! Offered by Watermark as a viewing platform for the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, an event on Harbor Queen collected 183 pounds of food and $2,780 for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. According to the Food Bank, this is equivalent to 10,383 pounds of food – enough to feed 371 families of 4 for a month. Guests stepped aboard Harbor Queen to watch the Parade with admission being a donation to the Food Bank. A portion of proceeds from beverages sold from the River Run Bar during the event was also donated by Watermark. The boat’s slip at the end of City Dock proved to be a prime viewing spot for the parade.

Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark says, “It was a wonderful evening for the community and businesses of Annapolis. Everyone had a blast fundraising on Harbor Queen and watching the Parade from her top deck. Watermark staff and crew members enjoyed decorating the boat and pitching in to make this fundraiser for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank a big success.”

The boat was decorated with holiday lights and festive décor by Watermark employees who volunteered their time. Claudette McDonald, Watermark’s Group Tour Specialist, oversees the planning of the event each year. In total since its inception, the Queen of All Food Drives has collected over $8,700 and 2,200 pounds of food for the Food Bank.

The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event and Wegmans provided cookies for guests to snack on. Representatives from the Food Bank were in attendance. The food drive benefits the Annapolis area’s neediest citizens. One in 16 residents in Anne Arundel County are below the poverty line; over 1/3 are children and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank serves these citizens. 43,730 people in Anne Arundel County are food insecure, unsure where they will get their next meal. Of this 16.3% or 20,210 are children. (Feeding America, 2011)

