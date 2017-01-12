Volunteer Anne Arundel

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

2017 Polar Bear Plunge, January 23-27, 2017

The 2017 MSP Polar Bear Plunge is right around the corner, and Special Olympics Maryland is looking for energetic volunteers to help make the event a success! Volunteers are needed throughout the week to assist with event set up, logistics, and in the “plunge zone.” Interested volunteers wanting to help throughout the week can register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X2XP7SB. Group leaders interested in group volunteer experiences should email [email protected] for more volunteer opportunities. Also for more information about “The Plunge”, see Special Olympics Maryland website at: http://www.somd.org/.

Anne Arundel – Annapolis CERT

Volunteer to become a trained member of your community in emergency response. The Anne Arundel – Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced its spring 2017 dates for Basic CERT training. Starting on Friday, March 31st and ending on Saturday, April 8th, this 20-hour weekend course provides you the basic skills necessary to respond to your community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster, when emergency services are not immediately available. Learn about disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operation, light search and rescue, CERT organization, disaster psychology, and terrorism and CERT. The training concludes with a review and a disaster simulation to validate your training. The training is held on Friday, March 31 from 6pm-9pm, Saturday, April 1 from 8am-5pm, and Sunday, April 2 from 8am-3pm at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville. The disaster simulation is held on Saturday, April 8 from 8am-1pm at the same location. The cost for the training is $60 which covers the cost for the CERT backpack, bump hat, vest, and small items and supplies which you get to keep at the end of the exercise. Everyone completing the course receives a nationally recognized certification and the opportunity to join Anne Arundel — Annapolis CERT as a member. Don’t want to take the training but still want to help? Volunteer as a victim (complete with moulage – simulated injuries) at the disaster simulation on April 8. For more information and to register, go to www.aaacert.org. For questions and to volunteer as a victim, contact [email protected].

Ganga Library Inc. Online, Nobel and Laureates Library

Ganga Library’s Vision is to provide media pertaining to Alfred Nobel and Laureates in the form of an online, global, multilingual, comprehensive, interactive and nonprofit library to people, for the benefit of humankind.

Its mission is to globally meet the needs of people for obtaining ideas to solve scientific, social and planetary problems. The library will make every effort to procure or to create for its patrons, media pertaining to Alfred Nobel and Laureates and which they need for their education, teaching, research, social or visionary entrepreneurship, reading pleasure or to just satisfy their curiosity. Volunteer experts in a variety of disciplines are being sought to write articles or short biographies of Nobel winners, help with fund raising, posting information on the website, and more. Such volunteers may be located throughout the country or internationally. For more information, contact Dr. R.V. Nagaveni at [email protected] or 202-340-6210; see website at: http://www.GangaLib.org.

Glen Burnie High School

Glen Burnie High School (7550 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060) needs adult volunteers to conduct mock job interviews with 11th grade students on Feb. 13 & 14, 2017. Students have been discussing topics such as: appropriate dress, eye contact, oral communication, courtesy, assertiveness, and resume writing in small group workshops and their English classes. The program is designed to give students a chance to practice their newly learned skills by offering a one-on-one interview with an adult from outside the school. We are simply looking for people who are willing to give some time to helping this generation become more competent in their interviewing skills. No experience is necessary. Instructions and sample questions are available as well as an evaluation sheet. If you would like to volunteer, please go to: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c4da9a92ca2fa7-glen/22901594 or contact Doris Woodruff at [email protected]

Operation Welcome Home (MD)

OWHMD provides a hero’s welcome four times a week at BWI Airport to military personnel returning home from the War on Terror. Since March 2007, Operation Welcome Home Maryland has greeted over a half million Sailors, Soldiers, Marines and Airmen. Volunteers are needed to help by cheering, clapping, shaking hands and saying thanks. This is a volunteer activity for all ages! Community organizations, schools, scouts, church groups, and individuals are also needed to lead a collection drive of water or a snack drive for the snack bags. Assembly lines are set up and snack bags are made prior to the arrival of our service members. Volunteers also needed to help decorate the International terminal, the location for the events. OWHMD is always in need of handmade cards of appreciation, as each snack bag has a “note of thanks” enclosed (instructions provided on OWHMD.ORG web page). Volunteers are needed seven days a week, especially in need of “night Owls”. For a list of the dates of the events, check out our web page at www.operationwelcomehome.org or call our event line 410-630-1555 any time after nine am for the most up to date information. Contact Kathy Thorp at [email protected] or 410-757-0982 for questions.

Our Daily Bread

The largest soup kitchen in Maryland is located in downtown Baltimore and serves a 780+ hot lunches 365 days a year and breakfast on weekday mornings. Volunteers as young as 15 (14 when accompanied by an adult) are needed to assist in serving lunch from 9am-1pm daily. Donations of casseroles, cookies, desserts, canned foods, baby food, diapers, and seasonal decorations are needed. Contact 443-986-9031 or see the website: www.catholiccharities-md.org.

Unity Gardens, Inc.

Unity Gardens is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides grants up to $1,000 to community organizations, neighborhoods, and schools for community greening projects. Our mission is to empower local groups to build leadership and partnership through the creation of neighborhood greening projects that enhance the quality of life throughout Anne Arundel County. Unity Gardens is in urgent need of skilled volunteers willing to dedicate a few hours a month. If interested, volunteers also may be considered for board membership. We are specifically in need of individuals with skills in: Event planning & promotion; Accounting/bookkeeping; Financial planning for non-profits/small businesses; Fundraising; Grant research / writing; and, Communication/social media. Please consider donating a small amount of time to help Unity Gardens continue to support valuable community greening projects in Anne Arundel County. If interested, provide a brief statement of your qualifications to [email protected]. Qeuestions? Call 443 333-9285. See web site at www.unitygardens.org.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC)

The SERC Archaeology Lab is looking for volunteers to help excavate two sites from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. on Jan. 11, 18, & 25, 2017. Volunteers will work with scientists and students to excavate sites, preserve artifacts, and collect environmental data to understand the ways the land may have changed over the past 200 years at. SERC. Training will be provided on site. Volunteers may be working outside, and some bending and kneeling is required. Volunteer activities include excavating dig pits, sieving soil samples, and washing and cataloging artifacts. SERC will consider volunteers under the age of 18 on a case-by-case basis. Any volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Registration is required. Contact Alison Cawood at [email protected] or 443-482-2271.

