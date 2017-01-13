USNA’s 13th Company to march in President Trump’s Inaugural Parade

Ninety-one members of the Naval Academy’s 13th Company will march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural parade Friday, Jan. 20, in Washington D.C. The event will be broadcast nationwide.

The 13th Company was chosen to participate in the parade due to their status as the Brigade’s Color Company for the fall semester 2016. The Color Company competition is a tradition that began in 1867 and recognizes the superior performing company based on exceptional academic, athletic, and military professional performance. Thirty companies make up the Naval Academy’s student body, which is referred to as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

The 13th Company is led by Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Jordan Figlioli, 21, from West Chester, Penn.

“Thirteenth Company is honored to participate in such an important event,” said Figlioli. “We are looking forward to representing the Naval Academy and take pride in this opportunity.”

The U.S. military has provided ceremonial support of presidential inaugurations since George Washington’s first inauguration in 1789. Military support during presidential inaugurations honors the new commander in chief and democracy.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects like small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, leadership, ethics and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a federally funded Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

Source : USNA

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB