TONIGHT: Beyond the Dream Rally

The members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCM) will be hosting the “Beyond The Dream” Unity Rally in Lawyers Mall in Annapolis today, January 16th 2017, from 6:30p.m. to 7:00p.m. promptly followed by the Annual Wreath Laying ceremony with special guest, Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford. In honor of Martin Luther King, the Black Caucus is hosting this rally to bring our people together for a greater purpose. Dr. King has proven that when we come together and multiply our strength, we can ensure a brighter future for the next generation. Again as before, our children need us to come together and fight for their ability to reach the American dream. We must ensure their access to opportunities, a good education, and safe streets. This rally is a call to action; our fight for equal access to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is not over. The members of the LBCM rolled out an aggressive priority agenda for the 2017 Legislative Session and with the support of the people, we can make it all happen. We have come a long way but we have a long way to go.