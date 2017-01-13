Tickets still available for MLK Jr. Breakfast on Monday

Tickets are still available for 36th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the David S. Jenkins Gymnasium on Anne Arundel Community College’s Arnold campus, 101 College Parkway. Tickets for the breakfast are $35 and are available on Eventbrite here.

Nationally known speaker, author, social entrepreneur, producer and decorated U.S. Army officer, Wes Moore, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s breakfast with the theme “Making the Dream a Reality.” Doors open and food is available at 7:30 a.m.

Award recipients for the event are:

Karen Biagiotti , winner of the Dr. MLK Award from the City of Annapolis’s Human Relations Commission, is the volunteer co-director of the Winter Relief Emergency Shelter program and director of the Day and Resource Center at Arundel House of Hope. In 2011 she opened the House of Hope Medical Clinic and she is currently working for Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services as Street Outreach Coordinator.

Elizabeth Kinney , recipient of the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award from the Anne Arundel County Human Relations Commission, is the former director of the Light House Shelter of Annapolis. She is currently on the board of directors of the nonprofit and the president of the Light House Social Enterprise LLC Board.

Speaker Michael Busch , awarded the Alan Hillard Legum Humanitarian Award sponsored by the Anne Arundel Coalition of Tenants, has been a member of House of Delegates since 1987, serving as chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee, before going on to be elected Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates in 2003.

Prof. Darian Sean Senn-Carter , winner of the Dr. MLK Zeitgeist Award presented by AACC, is Vice-President of the CollegeBound Foundation Alumni Association and founder and coordinator two scholarships and fundraiser campaigns, as well as and lead in a pilot mentoring program. He is a professor at AACC.

Bishop Eric Wright Sr., recipient of Leon H. White Clergy Memorial Award from the United Christian Clergy Alliance of Anne Arundel County, is bishop and prelate of Agape Covenant Church Fellowship Inc. Last summer, he organized the first Safe Silent Summer Prayer Peace Walk.

Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson, awarded the George H. Phelps Jr. Distinguished Public Service Award by the Anne Arundel County NAACP, is a former criminal defense attorney for the Baltimore City Office of the Public Defender and is now in private practice. She uses her mediation certification and legal skills for the community, while also serving on the board of trustees for the James C. Cawood Inns of Court, the board of directors for the Pro Bono Resource Center and the board of directors for the Anne Arundel County YWCA.

As in prior years, attendees are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to the Anne Arundel County Food and Resources Bank. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Committee organizes the annual event. More information can be found here.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB