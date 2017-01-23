The Jayhawks and Los Lonely Boys coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Jayhawks

Tuesday, April 25

8pm | $45

Timothy B. Schmit

Tuesday & Wednesday, May 2 & 3

8pm | $65

Los Lonely Boys

Saturday, July 22

8pm | $49.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/23 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

01/24 Marc Broussard w. Jamie McLean Band

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

01/26 Garland Jeffreys

01/27 The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere 80s Tribute Band

01/28 The Smithereens

01/29 Will Downing

01/30 40th Anniversary of the Wings Over America Tour feat. Denny Laine

02/02 The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill

02/03 Cowboy Mouth

02/04 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/08 Eric Roberson

02/10 Hannah Gill & The Hours

02/11 Foreplay: Fifth Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/12 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

02/15 Bebel Gilberto

02/16 Bob Baldwin & NILS

02/17 The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/19 Souvenirs: A Celebration of John Prine’s Timeless Songs

02/20 KT Tunstall

02/22 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers

02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

02/25 Dublin 5 w. Aine O’Doherty

02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

03/01 Victor Wooten Trio

03/02 Dar Williams

03/03 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

03/04 Los Lobos

03/05 Rachelle Ferrell

03/07 The Australian Bee Gees

03/09 Enter The Haggis w. Burning Bridget Cleary

03/10 Peter Cincotti

03/11 Paul Thorn: “Hammer & Nail” 20th Anniversary Tour

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody On Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall Singing the Songs of HEART

03/30 James McCartney

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

