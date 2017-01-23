“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

The Jayhawks and Los Lonely Boys coming to Rams Head On Stage

| January 23, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

The Jayhawks

Tuesday, April 25

8pm | $45

 

Timothy B. Schmit

Tuesday & Wednesday, May 2 & 3

8pm | $65

 

Los Lonely Boys

Saturday, July 22

8pm | $49.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/23 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

01/24 Marc Broussard w. Jamie McLean Band

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

01/26 Garland Jeffreys

01/27 The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere 80s Tribute Band

01/28 The Smithereens

01/29 Will Downing

01/30 40th Anniversary of the Wings Over America Tour feat. Denny Laine

02/02 The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill

02/03 Cowboy Mouth

02/04 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/08 Eric Roberson

02/10 Hannah Gill & The Hours

02/11 Foreplay: Fifth Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/12 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

02/15 Bebel Gilberto

02/16 Bob Baldwin & NILS

02/17 The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/19 Souvenirs: A Celebration of John Prine’s Timeless Songs

02/20 KT Tunstall

02/22 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers

02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

02/25 Dublin 5 w. Aine O’Doherty

02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

03/01 Victor Wooten Trio

03/02 Dar Williams

03/03 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

03/04 Los Lobos

03/05 Rachelle Ferrell

03/07 The Australian Bee Gees

03/09 Enter The Haggis w. Burning Bridget Cleary

03/10 Peter Cincotti

03/11 Paul Thorn: “Hammer & Nail” 20th Anniversary Tour

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody On Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall Singing the Songs of HEART

03/30 James McCartney

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«