St. Anne’s School of Annapolis to host Early Childhood Open House on January 11

St. Anne’s School of Annapolis welcomes prospective students and their families to join us on Wednesday, January 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 am for our Early Childhood (two- to four-year olds) Open House. Families are invited to learn how St. Anne’s School of Annapolis tailors the internationally renowned Reggio Emilia educational program to our Early Childhood curriculum. Members of our community will be available to provide a guided tour of our campus and visitors will have the opportunity to pick up admission materials, speak with a member or our admissions team, meet key administrators, and visit our classrooms to see us in action.

St. Anne’s School of Annapolis is an independent Episcopal school for Twos through Eighth Grade. Focusing on a rigorous, inquiry-based academic and social curriculum St. Anne’s School is shaping the innovative leaders of tomorrow. St. Anne’s School is located at 3112 Arundel on the Bay Road in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information on St. Anne’s School visit St.AnnesSchool.org. Tours can be scheduled by contacting the Admission Office at [email protected] or 410-263-8650 extension 218.

