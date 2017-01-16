Spirit Airlines expands to New Orleans, Seattle, and more from BWI

Spirit Airlines announced today that it will offer nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and four new markets: New Orleans, Oakland, San Diego, and Seattle. The New Orleans flights are scheduled to operate year-round; the transcontinental Oakland, San Diego, and Seattle flights will be seasonal service. The new Spirit flights are scheduled to begin on May 25.

“Spirit Airlines has rapidly expanded its service at BWI Marshall Airport, with ultra-low fares to more destinations” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer of BWI Marshall Airport. “We look forward to working with Spirit to build on its success for the benefit of our customers from across the Washington-Baltimore region.”

Spirit Airlines has grown quickly at BWI Marshall in recent years. With the new flights announced today, Spirit Airlines will operate flights between BWI Marshall and 18 markets. The airline first shifted its regional operation to BWI Marshall in September 2012 with flights to two destinations.

“We’re excited to expand our growing network with more flight options between some of the country’s most desired destinations,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “These new nonstop flights, combined with our ultra-low fares, will give many more customers the chance to check off their travel bucket lists with more money saved to spend making memories on vacation.”

BWI Marshall continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and flights to new markets. The airport has posted strong growth, with 16-straight monthly passenger records through October 2016.

