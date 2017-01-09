Snap To It This Winter! ArtFarm Annapolis registration underway

Winter Teen Art & Photography Class:

Jan 19-March 9 (for boys & girls ages 12-15)

Alison will be combining her love of Fine Art & Photography to teach kids about the many processes that can be used to create art with their photography. There will be a total of 3-4 outdoor shooting days (weather permitting) where we will take the kids around downtown Annapolis to photograph the town, portraits of each other and nature. The other days we will be creating art pieces using the images that we have taken and a variety of processes such as solar prints, photo transfers & collage.

No experience is necessary.

Camera is required – any digital camera will do (iPhone, DSLR, Mirrorless, Point and Shoot). We also a couple cameras on hand if the student does not have any camera device to shoot with.

Monthly Camera 101 Workshop (for teens and adults):

Wednesday the 11th from 6:30-8:30pm

Learn the basics of your camera and get comfortable using settings other than Auto in this 2 hour workshop.

Fearless Girls Photography Meetup:

Friday January 20th 6:30-8:30 (for girls ages 10-16)

A monthly gathering for Fearless Female Photographers (ages 10-16) to socialize and gain knowledge about the art and business of photography.

Each month is a different topic where we learn about a photographer and shoot together to learn more about the art of the photograph while socializing with other chicks that click.