Smith resigns as President of Downtown Annapolis Partnership

The Board of Directors of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership (DAP) announced that Mr. Doug Smith has resigned as Board President for personal reasons, effective January 1, 2017. Ms. Melanie Murphy, Board Vice President, has been named the Interim Board President until the official election of the Board President.

“The Board is thankful for Doug’s efforts over the past year as DAP has continued to grow,” said Mr. Steve Samaras, Past President. “We understand and support his decision to step down and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“DAP is fortunate to have a strong executive leadership team, and we are pleased that Melanie Murphy has agreed to step into the interim role,” Mr. Samaras added. “The Board is excited about the strategic direction DAP is taking to focus on being a successful and thriving Main Street Program. The Main Street Approach to downtown revitalization is one of the most powerful economic development tools in the nation.”

Mr. Smith said, “It has been an enormous privilege to have led DAP during this period of important change and growth. As I look ahead to the next chapter in my life, I remain confident that the team will continue to execute DAP’s goals and objectives with distinction and that the partnership with the City of Annapolis will continue to be successful.”

“With our highly engaged local community and our affiliation with the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Main Street Program and Maryland Main Street, we are well positioned to continue our efforts to increase the economic vitality of downtown Annapolis,” said Shellie Reed, Executive Director. “We remain focused on driving economic growth that delivers measurable results with a continued emphasis on quality and innovation in order to maximize downtown revitalization.”

Source : Downtown Annapolis Partnership

