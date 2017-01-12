Severn man sentenced to 16 years for assault on police officer

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Antron Trimitrios Bulow, 35, of Severn, pled guilty and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 16 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation for two counts of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. Bulow was also sentenced to an additional 18 months, consecutive to his DOC sentence, for violating his probation.

“This defendant has an egregious history of assault and dealing drugs that needed to be stopped. He has consistently placed innocent lives in harm’s way,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I want to thank Judge Jaklitsch for putting him in jail for 16 years, a sentence that communicates to other would-be offenders that we will not tolerate criminal activity in our county.”

On March 23, 2016 just after noon, an Anne Arundel County officer attempted to stop the car Bulow was driving. Bulow sped up and tried to flee the officer. Bulow then passed a Maryland State Trooper and the Trooper also attempted to perform a traffic stop. Troopers gave chase for nearly 20 miles through the Glen Burnie area. During the chase, Bulow struck 3 vehicles – one civilian vehicle and two police vehicles. Officers put down stop sticks in an attempt to stop Bulow’s vehicle, but Bulow veered and almost struck an officer who was on foot. After Bulow’s vehicle was disabled, Bulow exited the vehicle, lunged at an officer, and then began to run. It took several officers to place him under arrest, this after Bulow struck one of the officers in the chest. Bulow had cocaine in his possession and hospital records showed he had been under the influence of cocaine at the time of driving.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joanna Petros prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch presided over the case.

