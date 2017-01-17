Save The Date: Rotary’s Black Tie & Diamonds – March 4th

Gals, get out your fancy gowns and jewelry. Guys, get that tuxedo ready. Tickets are on sale now for the 14th annual Black Tie and Diamonds, the premiere gala hosted by the Rotary Club of Annapolis. The benefit will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Westin Annapolis Hotel at Westgate Circle in Annapolis. Valet parking will be available.

Guests can enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while perusing a Silent Auction with many great items up for bid. Following will be a seated dinner with a Live Auction. As always, there will be several special items, great trips, and a signature diamond piece donated by Zachary’s. The evening will be topped with a decadent dessert and dancing to music by Nightlife Band.

Annually the Rotary Club of Annapolis selects a charity to benefit from the proceeds. This year the beneficiary is Samaritan House of Annapolis. The nonprofit has been committed to drug/alcohol rehabilitation since 1971. The local demand for help is so huge that Samaritan House seeks to double its capacity. It has raised $1.4 million from public and private funding so far but needs more to reach the goal. See http://www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org for more information.

Gala tickets are $150 per person or $1,500 for a table of 10. It is possible to select a table in the ballroom. To purchase, go to http://www.annapolisrotary.org/black-tie-diamonds.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB