Rock For The Roses coming in February

The Annapolis 40 Under 40, always benefitted the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Unfortunately, there is no 40 Under 40 anymore, so leave it to a pair of the 40 under 40s to carry the torch.

Chelsea Gifford and Kevin Cooke will co-host Rock For The Roses on February 17th at the Loews Annapolis Hotel.

There are Single Tickets ($50) and VIP Tables ($650 for 10 people, includes 2 bottles of wine and table service) for sale.

The night will consist of a silent auction (local vendors have donated items along with Governor Hogan & Joe Flacco), a live auction (Honey-do, Trip, etc.), The Radio Narks will play, and a special keynote by Jennifer McKinnon, who has Cystic Fibrosis.

There will be a cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres.

Website: http://rockfortheroses.wix.com/rock2017

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/306946802986943/

