Ralph Crosby to speak at PRSA meeting

The Central Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) will feature the founder of Crosby Marketing Communications, Ralph Crosby, on Thursday, January 26. His firm is the third largest ad agency in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Crosby will discuss his recently published third book, Memoirs of a Main Street Boy—Growing Up in America’s Ancient City, plus what it took to research, write and publish the book, including how the new print-on-demand technology reduces costs and simplifies book sales. Crosby will also discuss how publishing a book can be a useful branding tool. Learn how he grew a small PR firm founded in 1973 to a powerhouse agency of over 70 professionals today with the underlying motto “Grow or Die”. The program will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Gordon Biersch Restaurant, at 1906 Town Center Blvd, #155, Annapolis. The program is co-sponsored by the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce and includes lunch which costs $25 for members and $30 for non-members. There will be a book signing after the presentation. Please order tickets online at www.PRSAChesapeake.com by Wednesday, January 25. Please call Katie Sushko at 410-271-1498 for more information.

Crosby’s Memoirs of a Main Street Boy tells the tale of growing up at a tempestuous time in U.S. history – from the Great Depression, through World War II and the Cold War – in a town where America’s colonial history was even more tempestuous, amid classic homes and institutions that still exist. The story takes you through the author’s interplay with these historic places and events that helped shape U.S. history, as well as shaping his life and those of his generation.

Learn why Annapolis stayed calm while cities around it erupted in flames when Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot. Why the tiny Annapolis port once supplied the world with tobacco and oysters. What it was like to be a school boy when the fearful nuclear age began.

Crosby has enjoyed great success in a multifaceted career as a journalist, author, and marketer. A graduate of the University of Maryland College of Journalism, Ralph began his professional life as a newspaperman in Baltimore, later becoming a Washington Correspondent and magazine writer during the Eisenhower-Kennedy-Johnson era; culminating his journalistic career in 1972 as an editor with the Kiplinger organization. All the while he lived in his hometown, Annapolis, Maryland, where he still resides with his wife, Carlotta. Currently, he is chairman of Crosby Marketing Communications. The firm has offices in Annapolis and Washington, D.C.

The Central Chesapeake Chapter of the PRSA offers public relations professionals in Anne Arundel County and surrounding counties the opportunity to learn new skills and network with other area professionals. PRSA is the world’s largest professional organization for public relations practitioners with more than 21,000 public relations and communications professionals across the United States. For more information, visit the chapter website www.prsachesapeake.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/PRSAChesapeake or Twitter page www.twitter.com/PRSAChesapeake.

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB