Racist threats making rounds on Twitter against Annapolis High and AHS students

A Twitter account (currently suspended), identified as Kkk (@kkkforeal), has made several racist threats against Annapolis High School and black students in particular. The tweets began circulating last night saying that the school was gong to be blown up today (1/10/2017) and that “black bitches” better run.

The AACPS, along with the Anne Arundel and Annapolis Police Departments have been made aware of the threats and are aggressively investigating it now.

This comes on the heels of several racist incidents in public schools this year, most recently a “petition” circulated at Arundel High.

Details will be updated as more information is available.

