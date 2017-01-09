Police searching for driver following crash that left passenger in Shock-Trauma

On January 8, 2017 at approximately 9:42 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Solomons Island Road near Tarragon Lane in Edgewater. Investigation showed that a Honda was southbound at a very high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate the right-hand curve, began to spin and went off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and became airborne, ejecting the unbelted passenger, Secundito Diaz (22) from the car. Diaz was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver left his seriously injured passenger behind and fled on foot with unknown injuries.

Police patrol units, K9 and helicopter assisted with a search of the area but were unable to locate the driver. Through investigation, it was found that he was last seen in the area of the Admiral Cochrane Dr. Spring Hill Suites calling for ride.

At this time the passenger remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. The primary cause of the crash is excessive speed and failing to remain in a single lane. Alcohol is also believed to be a contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges are pending review by the State’s Attorney.

Source : AACOPD

