PODCAST: Brooklyn Park’s Madonna Girl Dale speaks with The Maryland Crabs

WARNING: Some Explicit Content & Language

Dale Crites is someone you may not know. Or maybe you just don’t recognize the name. Dale, a gay male, is also known as (at various times) Madonna Girl Dale, Brittney Girl Dale, or Ke$ha Girl Dale and she can typically be found along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park and Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Where did she come from? What makes her tick? She stops dancing long enough to sit down with the Maryland Crabs to open up during a surprisingly poignant discussion. From sexual abuse as a child, to the death of a close friend, to her relationship with the police, and why performing in the streets of Anne Arundel County is what she does.

This frank, unvarnished and (at times) decidedly R-Rated conversation will open your eyes to someone who is struggling with some deep seated issues and just trying to get along in life.

You can read more about Madonna Girl Dale in a photo essay done by The Baltimore Sun in 2013.

