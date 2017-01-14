Nominations for ‘Bright Lights Award’ still open

Nominations for the “Bright Lights Award for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” to be presented by Comptroller Peter Franchot in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City, will continue to be accepted through January 31.

This new award recognizes and celebrates innovation in the private and nonprofit sectors that strengthen Maryland’s economy, generate jobs and tax revenue and foster new ideas that more effectively deliver services and products within the marketplace.

“Maryland is well positioned to lead the nation back to prosperity thanks to the accumulated brainpower in every corner of our state,” said Comptroller Franchot. “It’s important we recognize these innovators who, through their creativity and willingness to assume risk, are changing the way we experience the world.”

Nominations will be accepted through the end of January; self-submissions are welcome. The award will be presented at a public ceremony in each jurisdiction honoring the recipient’s achievements fostering innovation in their field. Businesses or nonprofits of any size and any type are eligible for the award. The nomination form, which can be found here, should detail how the candidate is transforming their industry through innovation and what future opportunities may exist to expand its application.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS