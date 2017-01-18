New York Times exposes Annapolis man for fake news site

[rh]

The New York Times published an article this morning about Cameron Harris of Annapolis. Cameron’s claim to fame was the creation of a fake news website and the fabrication of a story about a warehouse full of fraudulent Clinton votes in Ohio. The story went viral earning the man $1000/hour in web advertising revenue. At one point, his website was valued at more than $100,000. Until Google stopped serving ads essentially rendering it worthless. Although he did gather tens of thousands of email addresses in the process.

Harris claims to aspire to be a political consultant and according to his Facebook profile (now disabled) studied Economics and Political Science at Davidson College in North Carolina. He also says he is currently employed as the Legislative Director of the Maryland General Assembly, although his name could not be located in the Baltimore Sun Database of State Employees. His personal website says that he “guided a first-time candidate to election” in the Maryland House of Delegates. However, his Twitter profile lists him as a Senior Partner with Chesapeake Strategy Partners based in Annapolis. This company appears to belong to Harris and the website is currently under construction.

