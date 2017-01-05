MVA expands call center hours

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced a one-hour increase in their weekday call-center hours to expand the time customers can call: from 8:30 a.m. now until 5:30 p.m.(EST). This expansion is part of Governor Larry Hogan’s Customer Service Initiative and will make government resources more convenient and accessible to Maryland citizens. The expansion will occur with existing staff at no additional cost to Maryland taxpayers.

“Our administration is committed to making state government work for the people – not the other way around,” said Governor Hogan. “This expansion will give citizens more access to MVA services and information at a time that is more convenient for many hardworking Marylanders’ busy schedules.”

Annually, the MVA receives 1.8 million calls and answers on average 6,600 calls daily during normal business hours. An analysis of call-center data demonstrated that customers regularly attempt to reach the call-center after hours. The highest number of these calls occur between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“As a customer-driven agency, MDOT has delivered again on the Hogan administration’s promise to better serve Marylanders,” said Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

The MVA began a soft launch of the one-hour expansion in November 2016. So far, during the expanded hours, the call center has handled nearly 3,000 additional calls from customers. The MVA anticipates that number to increase to an estimated 41,000 annually as more customers become aware of the expanded hours.

“We’ve been able to expand our weekday call-center hours with existing staff to ensure no additional expense to Maryland taxpayers while improving convenience for our customers,” said MVA Administrator Christine E. Nizer.

To contact a MVA call center agent, call 410-768-7000 or toll-free at 1-800-950-1MVA (1682).

