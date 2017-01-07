Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Annapolis on January 16th

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides reminds residents that on Monday, January 16, the Third Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will kick off from Amos Garrett Boulevard at noon.

Parade officials are still looking for groups or individuals interested in participating in the parade.

For more information, please contact Darius A. Stanton at 410-703-1898 or [email protected] before Monday, January 9, 2017.

The parade will travel down West Street to Church Circle, around the circle to Main Street, down Main Street, and end at City Dock.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB