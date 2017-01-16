Kubecca in The Ultimate Music Odyssey

The South County Concert Association presents Kubecca on January 23, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at Southern High School, 4400 Solomons Island Rd., (Rt.#2) in Harwood, MD.

This husband and wife duo are extremely talented and dynamic instrumentalist-vocalist. They create a diverse and enjoyable program featuring country, jazz and show tunes. Their instrumentation includes the marimba, kalimba, xylophone, flute and theremin. You will be fascinated by their performance and charisma.

The performance is free to subscribers of South County Concert Association (SCCA), Anne Arundel Community Concert Association (AACCA) and the Maryland Concert Series (MCS).

There is a $20 entrance fee for the general public. You can become a subscriber of SCCA for $45 per person which will allow you to attend 9 of the remaining performances in the 2016-2017 season. You will need to be a subscriber to attend the Capitol Steps performance on May 23, 2017.

For additional information contact F. ER. Gouin at 301-789-3295 or www.southcountyconcerts.org.

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA