Jesse Colin Young at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Jesse Colin Young
Saturday, April 15
8pm | $45
Southern Culture on the Skids
Friday, June 2
8pm | $35
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
Friday, July 28
8pm | $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
01/03 Let The Music Play: A Benefit Jam Concert to Aid Area Musician Mike Pryor
01/05 Sonny Landreth w. Sarah Borges
01/06 + 07 Bruce In The USA
01/08 Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone w. special guests Andrea Hoag, Seth Kibel, Paul Oorts & Matthew Bell
01/10 Marcus D. Wiley, Small Fire, Sean Sarvis (Comedy)
01/11 Bob Sima
01/12 Pressing Strings, Little Bird, Mo Lowda, & Kendall Street Company
01/13 Lez Zeppelin
01/14 Laurel Canyon: Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966 – 1972 presented by Newmyer Flyer
01/15 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra *All Ages Matinee
01/15 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire
01/16 Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow
01/17 Anthony David
01/18 Davy Knowles w. Nick Schnebelen
01/19 Marcus Johnson
01/20 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/21 The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience
01/22 Shenandoah 30th Anniversary Tour
01/23 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big
01/24 Marc Broussard w. Jamie McLean Band
01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October
01/26 Garland Jeffreys
01/27 The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere 80s Tribute Band
01/28 The Smithereens
01/29 Will Downing
01/30 40th Anniversary of the Wings Over America Tour feat. Denny Laine
02/02 The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill
02/03 Cowboy Mouth
02/04 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/08 Eric Roberson
02/10 Hannah Gill & The Hours
02/11 Foreplay: Fifth Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit
02/12 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
02/15 Bebel Gilberto
02/16 Bob Baldwin & NILS
02/17 The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz
02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
02/19 Souvenirs: A Celebration of John Prine’s Timeless Songs
02/20 KT Tunstall
02/22 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers
02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
02/25 Dublin 5
02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane
02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit
