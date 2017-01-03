Jesse Colin Young at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Jesse Colin Young

Saturday, April 15

8pm | $45

Southern Culture on the Skids

Friday, June 2

8pm | $35

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

Friday, July 28

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/03 Let The Music Play: A Benefit Jam Concert to Aid Area Musician Mike Pryor

01/05 Sonny Landreth w. Sarah Borges

01/06 + 07 Bruce In The USA

01/08 Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone w. special guests Andrea Hoag, Seth Kibel, Paul Oorts & Matthew Bell

01/10 Marcus D. Wiley, Small Fire, Sean Sarvis (Comedy)

01/11 Bob Sima

01/12 Pressing Strings, Little Bird, Mo Lowda, & Kendall Street Company

01/13 Lez Zeppelin

01/14 Laurel Canyon: Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966 – 1972 presented by Newmyer Flyer

01/15 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra *All Ages Matinee

01/15 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire

01/16 Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow

01/17 Anthony David

01/18 Davy Knowles w. Nick Schnebelen

01/19 Marcus Johnson

01/20 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/21 The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience

01/22 Shenandoah 30th Anniversary Tour

01/23 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

01/24 Marc Broussard w. Jamie McLean Band

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

01/26 Garland Jeffreys

01/27 The Reagan Years: America’s Premiere 80s Tribute Band

01/28 The Smithereens

01/29 Will Downing

01/30 40th Anniversary of the Wings Over America Tour feat. Denny Laine

02/02 The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill

02/03 Cowboy Mouth

02/04 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/08 Eric Roberson

02/10 Hannah Gill & The Hours

02/11 Foreplay: Fifth Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/12 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

02/15 Bebel Gilberto

02/16 Bob Baldwin & NILS

02/17 The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/19 Souvenirs: A Celebration of John Prine’s Timeless Songs

02/20 KT Tunstall

02/22 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers

02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

02/25 Dublin 5

02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

