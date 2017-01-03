It’s a New Year, get out and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities

1. The Department is seeking volunteers to teach Diabetes Workshops in Anne Arundel County on using the Stanford University’s Diabetes Self-Management Program. The 4-day training for these volunteer instructors will be held by the Dept. of Aging at Anne Arundel Medical Center on: January 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2016. After completing the training, the volunteer instructors will teach the six-week Stanford Diabetes education program (2 1/2 hours per week) at various places throughout Anne Arundel County, including Anne Arundel Medical Center, senior centers, churches and libraries. This program teaches participants how to manage their diabetes including how to avoid complications, how to stabilize blood sugars, how to count carbohydrates, how to read labels, and much more. To teach the program, some knowledge of Diabetes is required, and volunteers must be able to attend all 4 days of the training to become a certified instructor. For more information, and to register for the training, please contact Pam Toomey at the Department of Aging at 410-222-0268 or [email protected].

2. Volunteers are needed to assist with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) to help seniors and low-income adults with their 2016 tax returns. Volunteers will be certified by the Internal Revenue Service. They help only with simple tax returns, which will be filed electronically. Volunteers do not do tax returns involving partnerships or corporations, self-employed persons, or rental properties. Volunteers are not required to have a financial background in order to help with tax returns, but CPA’s, attorneys, bookkeepers, and people with financial training and/or experience are encouraged to volunteer. Volunteers will be stationed at one of the county’s seven senior centers and will be available by appointment from 2/6/17 through 4/7/17. If you are interested in being a VITA volunteer, or need special accommodations, please contact Isaac Jones Jr. at [email protected] for more details. TTY users please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials available in alternative formats upon request. For more information call 410-222-4257 or visit the website at www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/index.html.

Happy Helpers for the Homeless, Saturdays and Sundays

This nonprofit organization provides food, toiletries, and clothing to the hungry and homeless. Volunteers, as young as 6, are needed Saturdays (11:30am-2:30pm) and Sundays (1:00-4:00pm) to assist in distributing items and bag lunches in downtown Baltimore and Glen Burnie. Ongoing donations needed: men’s socks, toiletry items, men’s clothing, blankets, shoes in very good condition, sturdy napkins/paper towels, mustard, juice boxes, fold-over sandwich bags, lunch meat and fresh fruit. Ongoing through winter is coats, blankets, and gloves drive. Volunteers can meet in Glen Burnie to caravan up to Baltimore. There is also a critical need for cash donations to help pay rent for space used by Happy Helpers. Contact Bobbi Coffman at 443-433-2416 or email [email protected] for more information about volunteering on all projects and events. Register for Sat. or Sun. meal preparation and delivery at www.aacvc.org/OpportunityCalendar. Also, see Happy Helpers web site at http://www.happyhelpersforthehomeless.com/.

Immune Deficiency Foundation

The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) is the national patient organization dedicated to improving the diagnosis, treatment and quality of life of persons with primary immunodeficiency (PI) diseases through advocacy, education, and research. IDF has a nationwide network of dedicated volunteers committed to making a difference by supporting the mission of IDF. Volunteers are needed to increase awareness of PI diseases, while others offer administrative support at the main office in Towson, Maryland. Maybe you have a special skill or interest that will benefit our community – there is a place for you in the IDF Volunteer Network! Whatever your interests or skills, we have an opportunity for you. Help to make a difference in the lives of people with PI! For more information contact Evette Watson at 443-218-6413 or [email protected]. Also, see web site at: www.primaryimmune.org.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Maryland Hall is holding orientation sessions from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tues., Jan. 17, OR 6:00 – 7:30.p.m., Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017, (attend only one session) in Room 205 for prospective volunteers who will usher at Maryland Hall performances or assist at special events. Ushering requires some standing and walking, excellent customer service, and attendance at an additional training session soon after the orientation training. Special events volunteers will help a variety of tasks including set up prior to and close up at the end of the fall Arts Alive Gala and spring Art Auction. RSVP to Reilly Kelbaugh at [email protected] or 410-263-5544; extension 23. If you have not filled out a volunteer application previously, please do so from our web site at https://www.marylandhall.org/volunteers.

Reginald Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture

The museum is dedicated to serving the community by providing multifaceted support through meaningful interactions with history and material culture of Maryland African Americans. Volunteers are needed to assist at the Information Desk, as Docents, for Special Events, and more. There are ongoing opportunities on Saturdays and Sundays for assistance with greeting guests and patrons at the main entrance and to work with kid’s activities during public hours. The minimum age for volunteers is 14. Volunteering is open to adults, seniors, college, and high school students. Service learning credit hours can be earned by high school students. We are accepting applications for the following volunteer positions: Special Event Volunteer, Administrative Assistant, Curatorial Assistant, and Visitor Services. Contact Joy Hall at 443-263-1800 or [email protected]; web site: www.lewismuseum.org.

Rude Ranch Animal Rescue

Rude Ranch Animal Rescue is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to the rescue, care and adoption of homeless animals in the Maryland and DC area. Our goals are to find permanent loving homes for adoptable animals placed in our care; to provide a safe haven and rehabilitation to feral and neglected animals rescued from abusive situations; and to put an end to needless euthanasia because of pet overpopulation. Current volunteer needs include; 1. Spay/Neuter Assistant to help monitor animals while they recover from surgeries, get our surgical instruments ready for use and to promote our spay/neuter clinic; 2. Fundraisers for community outreach to recruit sponsors (donors), especially to support the new spay/neuter clinic; and, 3. Animal Caretakers to help feed and care for and spend time with resident cats and dogs. For more information and to volunteer, contact [email protected] or 410-798-9559. See website at: www.ruderanch.org.

St. Mary’s Church English as a Second Language (ESL) Program

St Mary’s ESL Program needs volunteers to teach English one night a week to adult ESL students for the Sept–May school year. The 8 levels of classes are held on Tues., Wed., and Thurs. evenings, 7:00-8:45 PM. Classes begin Tuesday, 10 January 2017 and go until 11 May 2017 at St. Mary’s High School in downtown Annapolis. Those students enrolling in the classes must register 3 or 4 January 2017, 7:00-9:00PM, also at St Mary’s High School. Each teacher is asked to commit to one class/one night a week and will be part of a teaching team. Spanish-language ability is preferred for beginner classes only. Those with ESL or any teaching experience as well as those with a keen interest in working with students to help them learn/perfect their English are encouraged to apply. For registration and/or further information about the Program or Training, contact Faculty & Student Coordinator Bunny Wilson at 410-544-5584, [email protected] or Coordinator Eneida Green at 410-800-4717, [email protected]. Web site– http://www.stmarysannapolis.org/ESL.

