Governor Hogan appoints Robbyn Lewis to House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Robbyn Lewis to the Maryland General Assembly. The governor appointed Lewis to the House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee. Lewis will replace Delegate Pete Hammen, who has accepted an appointment by Mayor Catherine Pugh as the chief of operations for Baltimore City. “I am confident that Ms. Lewis is prepared to use her experiences and expertise to be a strong advocate for her constituents in the House of Delegates,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with her this session to change Maryland for the better.” Lewis will represent District 46, serving Baltimore City. She is currently a special assistant to the Maryland Health Exchange and is the principal and founder of Sustainable City Solutions, Ltd., an advocacy group that provides technical expertise on public health, land use, and environmental sustainability issues. She has previously served as a consultant for the Maryland Environmental Health Network and the Baltimore Tree Trust, as well as the chair of the Greening Committee for the Patterson Park Neighborhood Association.