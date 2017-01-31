Get off the couch and volunteer, here’s your sign

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at info@aacvc.org or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

The AngelWing Project, Inc.

The AngelWing Project, Inc. is seeking 10-12 volunteers, age 18 and over, to assist with the stage play, “Boardin’ Time” being held at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park at 2 PM and 7 PM on February 4, 2017. Volunteers will be required one hour before and after each show to accept tickets, maintain smooth flow of crowd traffic, hand out programs, seat audiences and help with after show activities. Please contact Asia Winger at asiaw.awp@gmail.com. or apply online at: www.theangelwingproject.org/Volunteer.html.

Annapolis Film Festival, March 30–April 2, 2017

The Annapolis Film Festival is seeking sponsors and volunteers for this spring’s festival. We can help you choose the sponsorship level that best suits your company or organization’s marketing objectives. Visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com, click on “Support” and then “Sponsor.” Download the list of sponsor levels and benefits and see which one fits your enthusiasm and your budget. Then call or email Susan Baum, our Development Coordinator, at (410) 212-0662 or Susan.Baum@annapolisfilmfestival.net to help you secure your place among the stars. We are also seeking volunteers, age 18 and up, for a variety of tasks associated with the Festival. If you have volunteered in the past, or are considering doing so for the first time, visit http://annapolisfilmfestival.com/support/volunteer/volunteer-application to fill out and submit an application.

Arts On Stage

The mission of Arts On Stage, Ltd. is to artistically, culturally and educationally enrich the minds of children through live, professional theatre productions. We hope to stimulate, encourage, educate, and promote interest in live theatre of all types in children of all ages. Ushers needed to work on an occasional basis during the school day at live theatrical performances. A small stipend is offered, as well as opportunity to watch the presentations. Primary tasks include greeting, seating, and assisting school groups and families. For more information and to volunteer, contact Debbie Best at debbie@artsonstage.org or 410-252-8717; see website at www.artsonstage.org/.

AYUSA

Since 1981, Ayusa Global Youth Exchange has been providing a wide range of life-changing cultural exchange experiences. All of our participants – students, host families, schools, and staff – emerge from the exchange experience uniquely equipped to thrive in an ever-changing world. Through our work of welcoming students to the United States and sending Americans abroad and facilitating short-term leadership programs for high school students we promote our vision of a future where nations and people recognize their similarities and have an acceptance of differences. For more information about how you may participate in this experience, contact Regional Director, Betsy Dietz at bdietz@ayusa.org or 800-727-4540. See website at: www.ayusa.org.

Arundel House of Hope

Arundel House of Hope’s programs encompass a variety of services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Anne Arundel County. These include transitional housing through the Fouse Center, Permanent and Community Housing, Supportive Housing through the Safe Haven Program, the Resource and Day Center, and the Winter Relief rotating shelter program. General volunteer needs include administrative support, transportation to and from appointments, job counseling and life skills coaches, computer maintenance help, and persons to serve on the board of directors. Additional volunteer opportunities vary by location but include facilities maintenance and repair,grounds maintenance, and support of the clinic. Donations of food and clothing items, cleaning, office and kitchen supplies, paper products, toiletry items, landscaping tools, and more are also needed. Interested volunteers can contact Mario Berninzoni at MBerninzoni@ArundelHOH.org or 410-863-4888. Web site: www.arundelhoh.org.

Jane NOT Plain – Volunteer Support for Students

Help local public school students build strong self-esteem with your volunteer assistance. The mission of Character Education is strong in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. BATES MIDDLE and OAKWOOD ELEMENTARY schools are partnering with JNP (Jane NOT Plain / thejnpproject.org) to welcome students into their after-school C.I.A (Club Inner Awesome) programs. The club’s focus is to nurture character, courage, and confidence, while helping them to discover their inner-awesome superpowers (healthy self-esteem)! Volunteers are needed weekly either on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons to assist in reading to, reading with, helping with activities, and generally supporting a child’s healthy self-esteem. General info about JNP can be found at www.theJNPproject.org, and calling Dona at 410-224-3878 for details.

Maryland Food Bank

The mission of the Maryland Food Bank is to lead the movement and nurture the belief that together we can improve the lives of Marylanders by ending hunger. Volunteers continue to be needed at the Maryland Food Bank and can participate in a number of opportunities including: repacking donated food in our warehouse, helping bag and flash-freeze meals in the Charles T. Bauer Community Kitchen, and working directly with our partner agencies to distribute food to hungry Marylanders. The new VolunteerHub makes it easier than ever to volunteer at the Baltimore location. Groups of more than 15 are needed this month, though small groups are also appreciated. To find out more and sign up, visit the website at mdfoodbank.org/volunteer or call 410-737-8282.

Opportunity Builders Inc.

6–10 PM, Sat., Feb. 4, 2017, 19th Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser: Volunteers, attendees and sponsors are being sought for the nineteenth Annual Mardi Gras on Feb. 4, 2017, truly a community event and OBI’s largest fundraiser. Volunteers are also needed on Feb. 3 from 3–8 PM to help with setup and on Feb. 5 from 11 AM–2 PM for clean-up. Volunteers of all ages are requested, and groups are welcome to volunteer together. For the Mardi Gras Celebration, the warehouse is decorated to resemble Bourbon Street. It is a great “street” party with live music, food, entertainment, bingo, and a silent and live auction. Mardi Gras is an event full of merriment, laughter, joy and truly an evening not to be missed. Visit the website to register or offer sponsorship support at www.obiworks.org or to volunteer, contact Megan Orzechowski, Director of Development, at 410.787.0700 or morzechowski@obiworks.org. Volunteers may also sign up on the Volunteer Center website at: www.aacvc.org/OpportunityCalendar. This nonprofit provides vocational training and employment services to adults with developmental disabilities. Volunteer Instructor Aides, minimum age 18, assist clients with staying on-task to meet production quotas and help them to learn appropriate work skills and techniques. Volunteers who can commit to coming to the Millersville facility, once a week for at least 3 months are preferred. Volunteers, individuals and groups, also conduct job interviews, teach computer classes, assist with special events, painting and maintenance projects, serve on an OBI committee, and more. Contact Megan Orzechowski at morzechowki@obiworks.org or 410-787-0700. Website: www.obiworks.org.

