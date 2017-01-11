Germantown neighborhood takes on Navy Athletic Association and Travis Pastrana in ill-informed letter to Mayor

It seems like Travis Pastrana may not be the target of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association after all. Well, kinda. For the backstory—click here!

In a December letter to the Mayor and Aldermen obtained by Eye On Annapolis, Association Chair Robert Waldman (who is also the Vice-Chair of the City’s Planning Commission) lays out the opposition. It appears that the main issue is with the Naval Academy Athletic Association more than with Pastrana personally. Yet, they do take swipes at all parties.

According to the letter:

Alderman Paone brought the idea to the board initially

They admit that they do not know what a “pyrotechnic motorcycle circus” is; yet still vote to reject it

Despite not knowing what the show is, they state that it opens with a flame blasted from a cannon which explodes in a sparkling conflagration

Despite not knowing what the show is, they opine on the heavy metal music soundtrack

They are upset that the audio-visual bombardment is accompanied by motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards and wheelchairs

Despite not knowing what the show is, they assume that the engines are unmuffled

They claim there is no benefit to the City and say that the “predominantly young” crowd will not support local business

They claim that the Naval Academy Athletic Association already hosts too many events and this “howling event” will lead to monster truck shows and rock concerts.

They state that Pastrana is not a “hometown boy” because he currently lives in Davidsonville. They state that Pastrana is doing nothing for Annapolis and this circus is just a way to “strut his stuff”

They ask the City to immediately begin a process to prevent the Naval Academy Athletic Association from their ability to “impose on their hospitality”

Download (PDF, 153KB)

If you ever needed an example of the NIMBY attitude, I am not sure what is. Waldman purchased his home in July of 1991, 31 years after the first game was played at the stadium (which was built during the mid to late 50s).

How does Waldman and the Board of the Germantown-Homewood Community Association answer to the 400+ signatures obtained by Pastrana and the Mayor in support of this event?

What Waldman fails to mention is that the Association never allowed Pastrana the opportunity to speak with them. He fails to mention that the show itself can be tailored to the particular venue and neighborhood. He fails to mention that this is indeed a family event and that it will be an economic boom to the City. He fails to mention that the expected attendance is projected to be about 30% that of a typical football game.

Related

Category: OPINION, Post To FB