“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

Fordham rebrands their brews for 2017

| January 27, 2017
Rams Head

fordham 2017 re brandFordham & Dominion Brewery’s Fordham portfolio will receive an overhaul for the New Year. In addition to a new look, the two flagship beers, Gypsy Lager and Copperhead Amber Ale, will also be joined by four new brews. Crash Zone IPL and Dilated Pupilz are being added to the year round calendar, while 11th Sour Berlinerwise and a Scotch ale will make seasonal appearances.

VP of Marketing and Graphic designer Ryan Telle explains, “We wanted to give the portfolio an update.  Everywhere you go, you want to look your best. With the industry being extremely competitive right now, everything needs to be great. There are a lot of consumers out there for the taking, new introductions to our brands to be made. I feel the new packaging is a great way to acquire new supporters of our beloved brand.”

The entire line will be available in bottle and draught.

 

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»