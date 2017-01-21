Flood talks continue next week in Annapolis, public encouraged to attend

Property owners who own buildings within a high-risk flood zone rely on flood insurance to minimize the costs of disaster recovery from flooding events, but do those property owners understand the costs and benefits of the National Flood Insurance program?

If you live in a flood zone, do you know what is covered? Do you know what the future holds for flood insurance rates?

Whether you are a property or business owner, Mayor Pantelides, invites you to learn how you can better protect your property and budget for flood recovery by attending one of two workshops hosted by the City of Annapolis, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment on Jan 24th and Jan 25th. Please see the attached flyer for more information and how to RSVP.

Download (PDF, 553KB)

