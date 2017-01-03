First Chef’s Table Wine Dinner of 2017 at Blackwall Hitch

“A Food Network kind of dinner.” This comment from a recent guest at the Blackwall Hitch’s Chef’s Table Wine dinner highlights the full-on food experience these events offer. Original gourmet creations, the perfect wines and lively conversation make this an evening to remember.

Blackwall Hitch Chef Jonathan Seningen and Sommelier Chris Bassett invite you to join them Tuesday, January 10, at 7 pm, for Chef’s Table Wine Dinner. Guests will enjoy four courses of original cuisine prepared by Chef Seningen, each course paired with a wine from the Blackwall Cellars. Chef and Bassett will discuss the food and wine as each course is presented.

The dinner is $75 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 410.263.3454 or stopping by Blackwall Hitch, 400 Sixth Street, Annapolis. Limited seating is available.

Chef’s Table Wine Dinner

Tuesday, January 10, 7 pm

Chef Jonathan Seningen & Sommelier Chris Bassett

First Course

Blood Orange Salad with shaved Fennel, Grapefruit & Lime Zest drizzled with White Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Yogurt Sorbet

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier, Napa Valley, California

Second Course

Wild Sock Eye Salmon Crudo with fresh sliced Hearts of Palm, Red Onions, Mango and Micro Cilantro finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sel Gris

Barboursville Chardonnay, Virginia

Third Course

Roasted Quail stuffed with a Foie Gras Mousse over a warm Barley Salad with Yellow Pear Tomatoes and Parsley

Delas Cotes du Rhone, France

Fourth Course

Salted Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème with Raspberry Sorbet and a Maple, Coconut and Almond Crumble.

Terra d’Oro Zinfandel, Amador, California

