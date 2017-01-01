Dominion Brewing to release long-discontinued Millennium Ale in January

After a long, three year hiatus, Dominion’s Millennium Ale is back! This Barley Wine Style Ale uses the original recipe first brewed in Ashburn, Virginia to commemorate their 1000th batch of beer.

This full bodied English/American style barley wine comes in at 10.5%. Millennium is brewed with Pale and Crystal Malts, Perle, Hallertau, Mt. Hood and EKG hops, and pure Virginia honey. The limited 100-barrel release is a labor of love that takes 24 hours of non-stop brewing before spending 15 weeks in the fermenter. Dominion Millennium Ale paired with sharp cheeses or a variety of desserts promises to be the perfect ally in the cold winter months.

“This beer’s complexity, nostalgia, and demand make it something special and a pleasure to brew. Beer drinkers that have had it will be pleased that it’s available again, and ones that haven’t tried it, will not be disappointed,” says Head Brewer, Daniel Louder.

Dominion Millennium Ale’s release is set for early January 2017 and will be available in six-packs and on draught.

