Documentary: History of Anne Arundel to be held at Annapolis Library on February 1

Anne Arundel County will hold a special screening event for a new documentary about the life of the County’s namesake, Anne Arundel, on Feb. 1.

“It is very important for us to know about our past, and until now there has been little material about Lady Baltimore, Anne Arundel,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “We are very excited to release this documentary that will offer a comprehensive look at her life, as well as some information never seen before.”

The 30-minute documentary was produced by Arundel TV. It contains information from primary sources and commentary by local historians, including Rocky Rockefeller of Anne Arundel Community College, Henry Miller from Historic St. Mary’s and architecture expert David Fogle of the University of Maryland.

The screening will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the meeting room of the Annapolis Library at 7 p.m. A panel discussion will follow the presentation. During the months of February and March, an exhibit in the Maryland Room at the library will allow the public to review primary sources and artifacts related to Anne Arundel, as well as view the documentary.

