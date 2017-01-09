‘Destination Maryland’ now available

Off the presses and just in time to plan for a year’s worth of travel, The Maryland Office of Tourism Development (OTD) released the 2017 edition of Destination Maryland: The Guide to Maryland Travel. This free travel publication highlights the regions of Maryland and includes trip suggestions as well as listings of attractions, state and national parks, lodging and services.

“This year, we’ve packed Destination Maryland with fun and informative features, including a gorgeous photo essay that highlights a variety of things to see and experience throughout the state,” said Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director, Maryland Office of Tourism, Film & the Arts. “This guide is designed to inspire residents and visitors to delve into those things that are uniquely Maryland—from seafood to scenic byways.”

This full-color magazine contains editorial features and itineraries, and listings for more than 2,000 tourism attractions, state and national parks, lodging, and tour and travel services. The guide also includes a special interview with Maryland celebrity chefs the Voltaggio brothers, features on Maryland’s fast-growing hand-crafted spirits, brews and wine industries, information on traveling the state’s 18 designated scenic byways, and details on the March 2017 opening of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Dorchester County.

Destination Maryland is produced in conjunction with Miles Destinations, a leader in travel publications and content development.

Copies of Destination Maryland are available at Maryland Welcome Centers or by calling 800-719-5900. Orders can also be placed on the Office of Tourism’s web site, visitmaryland.org, which is also where the guide is available in a flip-book version.