Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Are Coming to Killarney House for one night only, February 23rd! Doors open at 7:30, show starts at 8:00pm

Tickets are $25, and are available online at www.KillarneyHousePub.com

Irish festivals all over the United States have been host to Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones since 2007. Currently the band plays between 20 and 30 Irish festivals per year all over the country. In addition to musical performances, Derek also delivers lectures on Irish history and the history of the Irish in America. These lectures feature acoustic performances of ballads relevant to the subject matter. Perhaps most notably, the band performed at the great Milwaukee Irish Festival in 2011 – the biggest Irish festival in the world. For more details about the band, go to www.TheYoungWolfeTones.com

