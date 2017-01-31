“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

David Crosby, Billy Bob Thornton at Rams Head On Stage

| January 31, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Rams Head Wine Dinner

Tuesday, February 21

8pm | $60

 

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Thursday, April 27

8pm | $45

 

An Evening with David Crosby & Friends

Monday, May 15

7:30pm | $125

VIP Packages are available

Charlie Mars

Saturday, May 20

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

Marcia Ball

Sunday, June 25

8pm | $39.50

 

Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travelers

Tuesday, July 25

8pm | $42.50       

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

 02/02 The Time Jumpers feat. Vince Gill

02/03 Cowboy Mouth w. Dean Rosenthal

02/04 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/08 Eric Roberson

02/10 Hannah Gill & The Hours

02/11 Foreplay: Fifth Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/12 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

02/15 Bebel Gilberto

02/16 Bob Baldwin & NILS

02/17 The Nighthawks & Reverend Billy C. Wirtz

02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/19 Souvenirs: A Celebration of John Prine’s Timeless Songs

02/20 KT Tunstall w. Kelvin Jones

02/21 Rams Head Wine Dinner

02/22 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers

02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

02/25 Dublin 5 w. Aine O’Doherty

02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

03/01 Victor Wooten Trio

03/02 Dar Williams

03/03 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

03/04 Los Lobos

03/05 Rachelle Ferrell

03/07 The Australian Bee Gees

03/09 Enter The Haggis w. Burning Bridget Cleary

03/10 Peter Cincotti

03/11 Paul Thorn: “Hammer & Nail” 20th Anniversary Tour

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/17 A Great Big World: An Evening with Ian & Chad

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody On Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall 

03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall

03/30 James McCartney

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

04/01 Dana Fuchs

04/04 Fourplay

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/10 Howie Day

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustice

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

 

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»