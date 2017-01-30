Customer Service Experts promotes five

Customer Service Experts, the leader in providing service culture solutions to the airport industry, recently promoted five team members, positioning CSE for continued success in 2017.

Eileen Wirz, Business Development Specialist, is now Manager of the CSE Client Experience Team. Eileen’s responsibilities now include leading and developing the team of Program Managers in building strong client relationships, delivering on client contract specifications, and consistently meeting and exceeding client expectations while maintaining high satisfaction ratings. Eileen has over 6 years of experience at CSE and in the airport industry, and has had held a variety of operational, consulting, and business development positions prior to her recent promotion

Jackie May, Senior Trainer/Consultant, has been promoted to Manager, Training and Consulting team. Jackie will ensure the successful implementation of training programs for clients and is responsible for the development and quality assurance of the team. Her role includes cultivating the development of professional relationships with team members and clients, as well as guiding training and professional development for the team, which includes cross training, decision-making, empowerment, cross-functional collaboration, and appreciation. Jackie has over 6 years of experience in training, consulting, curriculum development, and client management at CSE and in the airport industry.

Donna Kopf, formerly Manager of the Training and Consulting Team, is now Manager of Client Performance. Her responsibilities include optimizing performance for CSE’s key client accounts as well as overseeing existing and new client implementation and innovative product development. Donna has over 3 years of experience at CSE and in the airport industry.

Donna Judy and Jennifer Stockman, Associate Program Managers, have been promoted to Program Managers on the Client Services team. Their responsibilities include providing client support and account management for CSE Service Development Programs. Donna has over 1 year of experience and Jennifer has over 2 years of experience at CSE and in the airport industry.

Customer Service Experts develops customer service plans that address the unique challenges in the airport industry and delivers results that positively impact a company’s service culture and bottom line. For more information, contact Audrey McGuirk at Audrey@CustomerServiceExperts.com, 410.897.8444.

