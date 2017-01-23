County publishes comprehensive addiction resource guide

Anne Arundel County has released the County’s first comprehensive resource guide for residents suffering from addiction.

“As we continue to fight the heroin and opioid crisis in our county, we are committed to providing a complete list of resources to our citizens looking for help,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “The ‘Not My Child’ Resource Guide will effectively connect our citizens to the help they need to conquer addiction.”

The eighteen page resource guide lists treatment providers throughout the county that provide the necessary services to help citizens suffering from addiction. Along with the name of each provider, the guide lists contact information for the organization, as well as a list of treatment services offered. The guide is authored and updated by the County Executive’s Office of Constituent Services.

The guide can be found online at: http://www.aacounty.org/departments/county-executive/constituent-services/forms-publications/resource-guide.pdf. New providers wishing to be added to the guide should contact Nancy Schrum, Director of Constituent Services, at 410-222-1785.

Related

Category: Just For Fun, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB