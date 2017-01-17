County police make arrest in 2017’s first homicide

This is the update to a homicide on January 2nd in the Epping Forest community just outside of Annapolis.

After the murder and before his most recent arrest by Anne Arundel County, the suspect had two run-ins with the Maryland State Police. On January 14th, he was charged with possession of a firearm on a vehicle and a minor in possession of a firearm among others. He posted bail and was released. On January 16th, he was charged with a traffic violation for speeding. Currently he is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Over the past two weeks, homicide detectives worked diligently and tirelessly in regards to the murder of Terry Crouse. As a result of numerous interviews and the forensic examination of many pieces of evidence collected at the crime scene, homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect in the murder of Mr. Crouse. The recovered evidence placed the below-named suspect at the scene of the murder and identified him as being the alleged shooter.

The suspect was identified as Calum Jeramiah Thomas, a nineteen-year-old male from the 10th block of Washington Drive, Annapolis, Maryland. On Monday, January 16, 2017 Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Calum Thomas with the following in regards to Mr. Crouse’s murder: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Handgun on a Person, Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence, Regulated Firearm Illegal Possession and Illegal Possession of Ammunition. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on January 16, 2017, detectives located Calum Thomas in the 700 block of Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland and took him into custody without incident.

Homicide detectives executed search warrants throughout the night and early morning hours collecting items of evidentiary value. Investigation revealed this was not a random act of violence. As the investigation continues, the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about the murder of Terry Crouse to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Arrested: Calum Jeramiah Thomas, 19 yoa, 14 Washington Drive, Annapolis, MD

CHARGES:

First Degree Murder

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Handgun on a Person

Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence

Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

