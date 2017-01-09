Construction worker dies after being struck by vehicle in Pasadena

On January 9, 2017 at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian struck on Fort Smallwood Road at Hillcreek Road in Pasadena. The investigation showed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Jason Lee Disney of Pasadena, was traveling southeast on Fort Smallwood Road approaching Hillcreek Road which was reduced to one lane due to construction on Fort Smallwood Road. As the Jeep approached Hillcreek Road, it struckRodney Christopher Chase, a construction worker that was controlling traffic using a rotating stop/slow sign in the center of the roadway.

The worker was pronounced dead on the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene. The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be excessive speed, and failing to follow traffic direction. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges are pending review by the State’s Attorney.

Source : AACOPD

