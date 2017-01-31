Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness gets to work; launches new webpage

The County Executive’s Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness, a bipartisan effort to examine how government can better serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County, has scheduled its inaugural meeting for Thursday February 9th at 4:00 PM in the Chesapeake Room, Second Floor, Heritage Office Complex, 2664 Riva Road, Annapolis.

“The Commission on Government Innovation and Effectiveness will be a great vehicle for change and reform in our county,” said Schuh. “These meetings provide an excellent opportunity to examine transparently how we can make government work better.”

Using the Schuh Transition Report as a starting point, the Commission will examine certain functions currently handled by County agencies that could be successfully handled in other communities through public-private partnerships and private sector contracts, resulting in better service to constituents as well as cost savings. The Commission will also examine how to best deploy technology to enhance services.

Anne Arundel County has also launched the Commission’s webpage , which contains information about Commission members, meeting agendas, and meeting schedules. Citizens can visit the page at: http://www.aacounty.org/boards-and-commissions/commission-government-innovation-and-effectiveness/index.html

The Commission will meet monthly and will distribute an initial report in April 2017.

Category: Local News, NEWS