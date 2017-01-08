Chesapeake Arts Center has full lineup for 2017

The Chesapeake Arts Center announces its upcoming 2017 performing arts season, featuring theater, dance, inspiring speakers, and music artists. The Chesapeake Arts Center is a 58,000 sq ft. multi-disciplinary art center located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225. Our facility houses a 752-seat Hammonds Lane Theatre, a 120-seat Studio 194 Theatre, gallery space, makers-space, dance studios, ceramics lab, music room, and classrooms.

2017 will kick off on Tuesday, January 10th with the In the Studio with FutureMakers founder, Matt Barinholtz at 6:00pm in the Studio 194 Theatre.Matt is an artist and educator who builds experiences that connect young makers to traditional skills, creative technologies, and serious play. Futuremakers is a team of STEAM experts-designers, engineers, technologists and artists—who facilitate project-based learning experiences for young makers and educators. Futuremakers has been teaching classes at the Chesapeake Arts Center after school program with the Brooklyn Park Middle School for two years now. Free Admission.

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, the Brooklyn Park Middle School Performing Visual Arts Program (PVA) will be holding a free art show in the Hal Gomer Gallery from 6:00pm-8:00pm. These pieces represent the collective thoughts, beliefs and feelings of these extremely talented young men and women.

Are you a fan of Edgar Allen Poe? On Friday, January 20 at 8pm and Saturday, January 21 at 2pm and 8pm, the CAC presents The Raven and the Writing Desk. A theatrical reading of stories and poems by Poe adapted and presented by Baltimore-area theatre artists and directed by playwright and director Dave White. Tickets available for $10.00.

On Friday, February 10, 2017 the CAC presents OUR WORLD. An engaging spoken word piece addressing the need to end the plague of hate, stereotypes, and other prejudices by coming together as a community and as a human race. By addressing societal trends and accountability, the performance calls attention to the danger of our own thoughts and actions and encourages a collaboration of individuals which will, in turn, inspire a new world of hope. Show at 8:00PM in Studio 194 Theatre. Tickets available for $5.00.

Saturday, February 18, 2017, NAACPS presents Emancipation Proclamation at 1pm in the Hammonds Lane Theatre. A lively account of the significant events and personalities that bring to life the history of African Americans and their struggle for equality through stories and song. Tickets available for $5.00 .

Chesapeake Arts Center will be hosting an exhibition / Poem reading at the Chesapeake Arts Center’s Studio 194 Theatre on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12:30pm. Reflections are the culminating presentation works of senior citizens from Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks programs and 8th grade Performing Visual Arts students at Brooklyn Park Middle School.These 8th graders students will share their artwork that reflects poetry written by local seniors on their experiences with the African American Civil Rights movement.

The Poems and artwork will be framed and displayed in the Chesapeake Arts Center’s Hal Gomer Gallery from February 6 till February 28, 2017. Free Admission.

The Navy Band Sea Chanters return back to the Chesapeake Arts Center for a free concert on Saturday, February 25 at 7pm in the Hammonds Lane Theatre. The Navy Band Sea Chanters is the United States Navy’s official chorus. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. Under the leadership of Chief Petty Officer Adam Tyler, the Sea Chanters perform for the public throughout the United States.

On Friday, April 7, join us in the Hal Gomer Gallery for the Meet the Artist reception with Photographer, Marti Belcher from 6-8pm. Free Admission. Marti Belcher is a world traveler and photographer. Through her work she explores the spectrum of emotions; joy, passion , fear, anxiety, tenderness, anger, aloofness and more. Her artwork will be on display in the Hal Gomer Gallery from April 3-April 28.

Tuesday, April 11, In the Studio with guest speaker Stephen Bradley at 6pm in the Studio 194 Theatre. Stephen Bradley, a resident artist at the Chesapeake Arts Center and Art professor at UMBC, is an inter-media and trans-disciplinary artist whose primary practice maps and traces our relationships to place through ambient sound recordings, landscape photography and recorded stories juxtaposed with artifacts discarded or lost in the landscape. Free Admission!

Tuesday, May 9, 2017, CAC presents “In the Studio with…Combat Heroin” at 6pm in Studio 194 Theatre. COMBAT HEROIN is a devised theatre piece created in response to Governor Hogan and LT.Governor Rutherford’s Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force. Through the use of central metaphor, it addresses the epidemic in our state and provides insight for those experiencing struggle, victory, and everything in between. Free Admission!

Also, SAVE THE DATE for the 4th Annual Arts in the Park festival on August 26, 2017 from 11am-3pm in front of Hammonds Lane Theatre outside. A family-friendly festival of art, music, dance, theatre, and food! Activities for kids of all ages, and lots of wonderful art vendors. Free Admission!

Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 410-636-6597 or visit our website at www.Chesapeakearts.org

For more information about the Chesapeake Arts Center visit www.Chesapeakearts.org

