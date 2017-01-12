Changes afoot in Hogan’s Cabinet

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Lourdes R. Padilla as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Resources (DHR). Ms. Padilla will replace current Acting Secretary Gregory S. James, who will return to his prior role as Deputy Secretary for Programs. James became acting secretary in October following the departure of former Secretary Sam Malhotra to serve as Governor Hogan’s Chief of Staff. Ms. Padilla has more than 28 years of experience in the human services field. She currently serves as the Deputy Secretary for Income Maintenance at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, a role she is leaving to join the Hogan-Rutherford administration. In this capacity, she oversees operations for five bureaus under the agency, including Child Support Enforcement, Program Support, and Program Evaluation. She manages over 90 field offices with over 7,000 employees, and is responsible for an operating budget of more than $2 billion. Under Ms. Padilla’s leadership, Pennsylvania redesigned the state’s welfare employment and training program to focus on self-sufficiency and independence, and met or exceeded all five federal child support enforcement standards. Ms. Padilla previously served as Bureau of Operations Director for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare. She studied business administration at the University of Puerto Rico in Ponce, and she is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Leadership Development Institute for Women. “I’m thrilled to welcome Lourdes Padilla to our team, and I know she has the experience and skill set we need to ensure we are delivering at the highest level for the thousands of Marylanders that rely on the services our Department of Human Resources provides,” said Governor Hogan. “I would also like to thank Greg James for his leadership of the department during this time of transition.” “I am honored to join the Hogan-Rutherford administration and continue the tremendous work the department has done improving and reforming Maryland’s human services delivery system over the past two years,” said Ms. Padilla. Ms. Padilla’s appointment is effective February 8, 2017. Governor Hogan also announced the departure of Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) Secretary David A. Garcia, who tendered his resignation in order to attend to family and personal issues. He will remain in his position through the end of January, during which time a search will be conducted for his replacement. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve Governor Hogan and the State of Maryland in this important capacity,” said Secretary Garcia. “I know that I am leaving the state’s technology needs in good hands with my esteemed colleagues and terrific staff at the Department of Information Technology who will continue to Change Maryland for the Better.” “I offer my deepest thanks to Secretary Garcia for his service to our administration and his work to keep our state’s IT infrastructure secure at this critical time,” said Governor Hogan. “I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”