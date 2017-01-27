Champion’s Reeder named 2016 Realtor of the Year by Bay Area Association of Realtors

Paula Reeder, a realtor with Champion Realty, has been named 2016 Realtor of the Year by the Bay Area Association of Realtors (BAAR). As a result of this award, representing Kent, Queen Anne’s and Caroline counties, Reeder’s name has been submitted to the Maryland Association of Realtors as a contender for statewide Realtor of the Year.

“Paula was chosen for her activities both as a realtor and on the community side,” explained Robert Friday, BAAR executive vice president. Reeder is a long-time community activist and advocate for animal welfare, conservation, the arts, historical preservation and other causes. She became a realtor in 2004 after 18 years in financial services with SallieMae.

“It’s a wonderful honor to be recognized by my peers for the work I’ve done,” Reeder said. “Real estate is exciting because it’s always changing and lets me work with lots of different people.” She enjoys being in a profession where she can apply her communication skills and background in finance, marketing and contract negotiations. She credits Champion Realty for providing the technology and administrative support that allows her to excel.

“I nominated Paula for the award because she’s such a good agent and she works very hard on legislative issues on behalf of realtors,” said Patsy Whiteley, manager of the Champion Realty Chestertown office. As chair of the BAAR Legislative Committee and a long-time member of the Maryland Association of Realtors Legislative Committee, Reeder monitors local and state issues and recommends responses to legislative initiatives affecting mortgage interest deductibility, property taxes, septic and sprinkler requirements, lead paint regulations and more.

“Protecting the American Dream of homeownership is something Paula truly takes to heart,” said Jon Coile, president and CEO of Champion Realty. “When I have a question about legislation affecting home owners in Maryland, I call Paula to learn the inside scoop. Whether it’s windmills on the Eastern Shore or laws affecting properties inside the beltway, Paula is up on the issues, has frequently spoken to the legislators and has a very balanced view of what’s best for all. That she does all this volunteer work in addition to listing and selling millions of dollars of real estate for her clients is just amazing. I’m proud to work with her and glad she has received this significant tribute from her peers.”

