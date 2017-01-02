Brian Ganz to play Chopin’s early works at UUCA

Brian Ganz, internationally renowned classical pianist, will present a solo concert of Chopin’s youthful creations on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road. The program, “Chopin: A Young Genius,” will feature the composer’s 12 Etudes, Op. 10–early works that set the standard for demanding technical studies, while being works of great beauty and originality. Also included in the program are three nocturnes, several youthful polonaises and mazurkas, and an elegant set of variations Chopin composed on the German air “Der Schweizerbub.” The ticketed event, $20 at the door, will include a reception following the performance. For information, visit www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts or call 410-266-8044 Monday–Thursday.

Widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation, Brian Ganz is a laureate of the Marguerite Long Jacques Thibaud and the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium International Piano Competitions. His passion for Chopin has shaped his life’s work. The Washington Post noted: “There isn’t much about Chopin that Brian Ganz doesn’t know. His delight and wonder in this music seem to grow, apparently without bounds, as time goes on.” In 2011 Ganz began a multi-year project in partnership with the National Philharmonic in which he will perform the complete works of Chopin at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland. The seventh recital in that series takes place in February 2017. Ganz’s concert at UUCA in Annapolis on January 15 will preview that event.

Throughout his career, Ganz has made it his mission to join vivid music-making with warmth and intimacy to produce a new kind of listening experience in which great works come to life with authentic emotional power. Beyond performance, he engages the audience in discovering what lies behind the music. He brings that approach as artistic director of the monthly concert series at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, now beginning its fourth year.

The January 15, 3 p.m., performance sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis is an exception to the normal Friday night schedule, although series tickets will be honored. The Fourth Friday series schedule will resume on February 24, with jazz vocalist Sara Jones. For more information on UUCA concerts, visit www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts or call 410-266-8044 Monday–Thursday.

