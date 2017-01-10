Baysox holiday program helps 16 local families

The Bowie Baysox announce today that Louie’s Holiday Hope Project helped 16 families in need, including 31 kids, in Bowie and surrounding areas during the 2016 holiday season. The team partnered with Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, the Bowie Police Department and Bowie Youth & Family Services to provide food, winter coats and Christmas gifts to the families, based on their needs.

“I’d like to thank our fans and partners for helping make the Holidays brighter for some area families,” said Baysox Marketing Director Brandan Kaiser. “This initiative really makes a positive impact in our community.”

The Prince George’s Fire/EMS Department donated food boxes to the cause and the Bowie Police Department contributed additional toys that were donated to families in need. Bowie Youth & Family Services provided anonymous families that were in need of assistance and the Baysox helped additional families that were nominated by friends or family.

In addition to the Bowie Police Department, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and Bowie Youth and Family Services, the Baysox would like to thank all the fans who donated coats and toys to the program. Dozens of toys were collected during the season along with more than 60 coats during the team’s warm clothing drive.

The Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox season has ended, but the team will return in 2017 to celebrate its 25th Season. The team’s 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 14 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com

